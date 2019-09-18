Check out the Menlo Park Transportation Master Plan open house – available online now

The second round of community engagement for the City of Menlo Park’s Transportation Master Plan is here. There are multiple ways to learn more about the project and provide input about how the City should prioritize transportation improvements.

The primary way to provide input is through the online open house, which is available until Oct. 11, where you will be able to explore the recommended projects, find background information, learn more about priorities and provide your feedback.

You will also be able to talk to staff and the consultant team in person at the following events

– Pop-up Event: Sunday, September 22, from 9–10:30 a.m. at the downtown Menlo Park Farmers Market

– Pop-up Event: Wednesday, September 25, 12:30–2:30 p.m. at Belle Haven Elementary School, 415 Ivy Drive

– Pop-up Event: Wednesday, September 25, 5–6:30 p.m. at the Menlo Park Caltrain Station