Kepler’s Literary Foundation offers 300 free student tickets to Global Climate Change conversation featuring author Naomi Klein

In solidarity with next week’s Global Climate Strike events, Kepler’s Literary Foundation is offering students 300 free tickets to its September 27 event featuring Naomi Klein, award-winning journalist and New York Times bestselling author. Klein will discuss her new book, On Fire: The (Burning) Case for a Green New Deal at the San Mateo Performing Arts Center.

“Climate change poses an urgent threat and we are excited to see young people like Greta Thunberg mobilizing all over the world to help us tackle this unprecedented challenge.” said Jean Forstner, executive director of the foundation. “As part of our mission to engage our community, we are offering these free tickets to welcome local students to participate in a constructive and action-oriented evening with Naomi Klein, who has been called the intellectual godmother of the Green New Deal,”

“Naomi Klein’s work has always moved and guided me,” said Greta Thunberg (pictured top). “She is the great chronicler of our age of climate emergency and an inspirer of generations.”

In On Fire: The (Burning) Case for a Green New Deal, Klein (pictured below) argues that only transformative, comprehensive, grassroots efforts can salvage the future. The bestselling author of The Shock Doctrine and This Changes Everything argues that with a shift in spirit, imagination, economics, and policy, humanity’s greatest threat might still become its greatest opportunity.

She rejects the idea that a dystopian future is a foregone conclusion. Instead, she questions: What if we decided not to drive off the climate cliff? What if we chose to radically change course and save both our habitat and ourselves? What if we actually pulled off a Green New Deal? What would the future look like then?

The event will take place on September 27, the last day of Global Climate Strikes, at 7:30 p.m. Free student tickets will be available starting September 20 while supplies last. Students will be required to present student ID cards or other proof of enrollment at the door. For all tickets, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/naomi-klein-tickets-65853456461.