Catching up with artists at the Atherton Arts Foundation exhibit

We stopped by Atherton Arts Foundation exhibit today in the Jennings Pavilion at Holbrook Palmer Park today and visited with a number of artists we’ve profiled on InMenlo.

Elaine McCreight (pictured) said she’s working with cold wax increasingly and, thanks to a recent workshop, is experimenting with using a squeegee rather than a brush.

Alice Weil was one of the first artists profiled on InMenlo. Long known for her landscapes, she told us she’s gravitated to still lifes more recently.

As usual, Barbara Tuffli‘s photographs of dahlias are just exquisite. She said that she’d been printing her work on handmade Japanese papers.