Spotted: Curtain time for Guild Theatre in Menlo Park

The notice says it all. The last picture show in Menlo Park – aka the Guild Theatre – is closing on Sept. 26.

One of area’s oldest entertainment venues, the Guild opened in 1926 and was called the Menlo Theatre. ImagineMenlo has a good history.

We’ll try to catch up with the Peninsula Arts Guild to get a status report on their proposal to renovate the cinema facility into a live entertainment venue.