“California’s Changing Ecosystems: As observed from space” is topic on Sept. 24 at the Menlo Park Library

by Contributed Content on September 22, 2019

How can satellite technology help us understand changes to our ecosystem – and allow us to predict future changes?  USGS research scientist Kristin Byrd, Ph.D. (pictured) will explain at the Menlo Park Library on  Tuesday, Sept. 24 from 6;30 to 7:30 pm. Topics include:
– How can we use images from space to help us understand changes to our coasts, range lands, forests, and wildlife habitats?
– How can they help to predict future changes?
– What more can we learn from advances in earth observing technologies?

