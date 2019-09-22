“California’s Changing Ecosystems: As observed from space” is topic on Sept. 24 at the Menlo Park Library

How can satellite technology help us understand changes to our ecosystem – and allow us to predict future changes? USGS research scientist Kristin Byrd, Ph.D. (pictured) will explain at the Menlo Park Library on Tuesday, Sept. 24 from 6;30 to 7:30 pm. Topics include:

– How can we use images from space to help us understand changes to our coasts, range lands, forests, and wildlife habitats?

– How can they help to predict future changes?

– What more can we learn from advances in earth observing technologies?