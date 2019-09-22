PG&E contractors to begin gas meter inspections in Menlo Park

Starting the week of September 23, 2019, PG&E will perform routine gas meter inspections in Menlo Park as part of ongoing maintenance and safety efforts. Contract workers will inspect approximately 621 residential and commercial gas meters citywide.

PG&E notified city staff that it has contracted with Underground Construction Co. The contractor’s employees will be carrying cell phones and/or electronic tablets in order to take pictures as part of their work. They will be wearing a PG&E hardhat and safety vest, but their shirts will have the Underground Construction Co. contractor logo. They will not be in PG&E vehicles, but will have a PG&E placard on the door and/or inside the front windshield. Workers will carry photo identification and fact sheets, which they will present upon request.

The PG&E contractors will not enter homes during these inspections. Anyone feeling uncomfortable or questioning the legitimacy of the contract inspectors, can all PG&E’s customer service line at 1-800-743-5000 to verify PG&E’s presence in their neighborhood.

Automated calls will go out to all customers who have a phone number listed on their PG&E online accounts. This work will not affect gas service. In the event a gas meter cannot be readily accessed, PG&E will schedule a visit with the property owner and inspect the meter on a future date. You can update your online account contact information to ensure you receive all notices for your area.

These inspections are happening countywide and will be completed by the end of September, barring any unforeseen delays or inclement weather.

