Yarn trees are festively decorating outdoor spaces at Trinity Church

Need a cheer up? Stop by Trinity Church (Ravenswood and Laurel) where you’ll currently find festively decorated yarn trees.

The work was down by the church’s Prayer Shawl ministry as a gift to celebrate the Rev. Matthew Dutton-Gillett’s tenth year as rector.

Fiona Walker emailed some background about the trees: “In the spring, Laurel School asked the school community to participate in a yarn bombing project for trees at both campuses. It was inspired by the book The Wishtree by local author Katherine Applegate.

“The trees were decorated with yarn work created by students’ family and friends, from near and far, as well as hanging wishes for our community. After collaborating on the Laurel project, I was inspired to bring a yarn bombing surprise to Trinity, especially since we currently have an overabundance of prayer shawls.”

Added Alison Blank: “We wanted to surprise the congregation (couldn’t surprise Matthew as he had to approve the project) with decorated trees. The yarn used was left over bits from our prayer shawls, plus other yarns our members had. Fiona’s children made the pom-poms and hung them on the crabapple tree. We had multiple generations working on the project, from age 10-80’s. And we had to keep it a secret!”

The yarn trees will stay in place as long as they look good.

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2019