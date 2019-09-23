Science Night returns to Menlo Park Library on Sept. 26

Science Night is back! Come to the Menlo Park Library for an evening of fun and exploration aimed at adults, teens and elementary school-aged children alike on Thursday, Sept. 26 from 6:30 to 8:30 pm.
Presenters include:
-Hiller Aviation Museum
-SRI International
-Palo Alto Junior Museum and Zoo
-Beetlelady
-Midpen Media Center
-M-A Robotics
-Tsquared Robotics
-Blu Sky Kids
-Environmental Volunteers
-Midpeninsula Regional Open Space
-Recology
-Kepler’s Books
-Cheeky Monkey Toys
This special free event is funded in part by the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.
