“We Art the Willows” is inaugural neighorbood fair set for this Saturday

“We Art the Willows” may be taking place in the Willows at the corner of Gilbert and Menalto on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm, but all of Menlo Park is invited to attend this inaugural neighborhood fair.

Willows resident Ann Ryals, who paints and also does ceramics, is one of the organizers of the event. To get the word out and alert neighborhood artists, she hung thousands of door hangers.

“What was clear from the response was that they loved the Willows and felt they were losing connections,” she said “They wanted to restore the sense of community.”

The fair includes painting, ceramics, photography, linocut prints, jewelry, sculpture, macrame, herbal medicine & beauty products, gardening information, and activities for children.

“My initial idea was for everyone to have driveway sales that were walkable from place to place,” said Ann. “But that didn’t connect people.”

She hopes this will be the first of a series of events, all with, as she said, “slightly different flavors.”

Photo by Robb Most (c) 2019