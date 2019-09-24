“Bats in the West” is USGS lecture topic on Sept. 26

InMenlo
Menlo Park, California 94025 and Atherton, California 94027
by Contributed Content on September 24, 2019
Tagged as:
USGS Evening public lecture
{ 0 comments… add one now }
Leave a Comment
Name *
E-mail *
Website
Previous post: Pop up bike lane comes to Menlo Park for three days, Oct. 2-4
Next post: Bid good-bye to the Guild Theatre at a special free screening of “Cinema Paradiso”
Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!
Header graphic adapted from Menlo Oak photo by Betsy Sergeant Snow - snowfoto.com - used with permission.
Copyright © InMenlo LLC, 2009-2019. All Rights Reserved. About Us Terms of Use Privacy Policy Cookie Policy
{ 0 comments… add one now }