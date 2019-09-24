Pop up bike lane comes to Menlo Park for three days, Oct. 2-4

As part of the Safe Routes to School program, the City of Menlo Park plans to install a temporary bike lane on Chilco Street, between Hamilton Avenue and the railroad tracks in the Belle Haven neighborhood. For three days, October 2–4, the temporary bike lane will provide a vision of the new street design. City staff expects to install the permanent bike lane by the end of the year.

The bike lane provides improved bicycle connectivity and offers a critical connection between:

– The Belle Haven neighborhood

– Bedwell Bayfront Park and other recreation/open space areas near San Francisco Bay

– The Don Edwards Wildlife Refuge

– TIDE Academy High School on Jefferson Drive

– Other destinations in the Bayfront area

Staff will be onsite October 2, during both morning and afterschool times to answer questions and hear feedback:

-Learn more about the project and Safe Routes to School program

-Provide feedback on walking and biking improvements

-Hear about next steps

For more information about the program, contact Safe Routes to School Coordinator Andre-Anne Cadieux.