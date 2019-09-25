BioBlitz! at Flood Park on Saturday, Sept. 28

Come to Flood Park in Menlo Park on Saturday, Sept. 28, for the San Mateo County Parks BioBlitz! Spread out to discover species of birds, plants, mammals, fish, invertebrates, reptiles, and more that the park has to offer!

Please meet at 8:45 am at the Foundation Office in the middle of Flood Park, near the playground. There you will check-in and enjoy some snacks. The “Blitzing” will begin at 9:00 am. From there several teams will split up for about three hours to explore entire sections of the park!

At the Wrap-Up just before 2:00 pm, you’ll have an opportunity to upload your findings to iNaturalist and discuss with experts about the different species you found while learning more about our partnering organizations!

Register for this event online.