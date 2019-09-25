Sidewalk Fall Art Stroll comes to downtown Menlo Park Sept. 27-29

Downtown Menlo Park plays host to the Menlo Park Sidewalk Fall Art Stroll Friday and Saturday September 27-28 from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, and Sunday, September 29, from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. This annual event gives visitors the opportunity to browse and shop among many one-of-a-kind artworks created by more than 50 artists and craft makers.

Taking place along Santa Cruz Avenue, the Sidewalk Fall Art Stroll is free to the public. All of the artists will be on hand to visit with patrons while some will be demonstrating their craft during the show.

InMenlo file photo from 2012