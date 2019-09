Park James Hotel hosts “Taste of the Tropics” on Sept. 28

Park James Hotel in Menlo Park (1400 El Camino Real) is hosting a tropical themed party Saturday, Sept. 28, from 6:00 to 9:00 pm.

There will be tropical food, drinks sponsored by Koloa Rum, live music by David Parsons III, and authentic lei making.

All net profits benefit Menlo Park schools with Facebook donating $10,000 already!

Tickets are available in advance online; limited at the door.