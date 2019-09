Webb Ranch Pumpkin Patch opens Thursday, Sept. 26

Enjoy a day full of fun activities that both parents and children can enjoy at the Webb Ranch Pumpkin Patch, which is open seven days a week through Halloween, located at the Webb Ranch Produce Stand (2718 Alpine Rd.).

There are a variety of activities, some of which are only on the weekend; check the website for schedule.

For sale are organic pumpkins grown on over 30 acres at Webb Ranch.