Kids make the most of inaugural We Art the Willows

The inaugural We Art the Willows event, taking place at the corner of Menalto and Gilbert in Menlo Park’s Willow neighborhood today, promised “fun activities for the kids,” and the verdict of some youthful attendees was thumbs up!

One group of young people was selling used books to raise funds for future events.

The art fair included painting, ceramics, photography, linocut prints, jewelry, sculpture, macrame, herbal medicine & beauty products, and floral arrangements.

A bonus for the kids was free ice cream courtesy of Cafe Zoë.

A few photos here of happy attendees!

First photo by Grace Getze (c) 2019; other two photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2019