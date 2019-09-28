Spotted: Mid-Peninsula High School students walkout for climate change

Drivers honked their horns in support of Mid-Peninsula High School’s student walkout for climate change on Friday, Sept. 27. The walkout, led by the student-driven Environmental Club, follows the charge of teens around the world who have participated in walkouts during this week’s UN Climate Summit. Students stood in front of the school along Willow Road and held their posters for drivers to see.

“Responsibility is one of Mid-Pen’s core Community Values, and we are proud of the Environmental Club for asking our community to make better choices for the health of our planet,” said school spokesperson Charlene Prince Birkeland.

Photo courtesy of Mid-Peninsula High School