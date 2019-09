Busy day at the Webb Ranch Pumpkin Patch

It was packed shortly after opening at the Webb Ranch Pumpkin Patch today. Not only were there pumpkins to be bought, but animals, birds and reptiles to meet. The Pumpkin Patch, located at 2718 Alpine Rd., is open every day from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm through Halloween. Check the website for schedule of activities.

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2019