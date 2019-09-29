Trying for a tropical feel on a chilly night at Park James Hotel

The wind was brisk but the spirit was warm at the Park James Hotel Saturday night (Sept. 28) at a Taste of the Tropics event hosted by the hotel’s developers Jim and Jeff Pollock. The event also served to launch the new Club 1400 “to engage our community as a place to build relationships, share cultural experiences and pique intellectual curiosity.” The Alan Parsons III bBand provided the music, and mai tais and pina coladas were the drinks of choice.

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2019