Crossing guards needed for Menlo Park elementary schools

by Linda Hubbard Gulker on September 30, 2019

Menlo Park is recruiting 16 crossing guards to help students who walk and bike across busy streets/intersections to get to school.

The Safe Routes to School program team worked over the summer to develop a citywide crossing guard program serving the three elementary school districts.

These extra crossing guard locations will add to existing crossing guard programs, creating a wider network of safe corridors for students and their families.

The citywide crossing guard program is a collaboration between:
-City of Menlo Park Safe Routes to School program
-Los Lomitas Elementary School District
-Menlo Park City School District
-Ravenswood City School District
-Facebook

Facebook is funding this effort for an initial 5-year term, with a 5-year extension in the future.

For the Los Lomitas School District, and Menlo Park City School District  apply online or call 800-540-9290; for Ravenswood School District, call 650-444-0359 to reach Delma Camacho, RCSD coordinator.

Photo of Izola, an Oak Knoll School crossing guard, by Linda Hubbard (c) 2019

