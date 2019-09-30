Crossing guards needed for Menlo Park elementary schools

Menlo Park is recruiting 16 crossing guards to help students who walk and bike across busy streets/intersections to get to school.

The Safe Routes to School program team worked over the summer to develop a citywide crossing guard program serving the three elementary school districts.

These extra crossing guard locations will add to existing crossing guard programs, creating a wider network of safe corridors for students and their families.

The citywide crossing guard program is a collaboration between:

-City of Menlo Park Safe Routes to School program

-Los Lomitas Elementary School District

-Menlo Park City School District

-Ravenswood City School District

-Facebook

Facebook is funding this effort for an initial 5-year term, with a 5-year extension in the future.

For the Los Lomitas School District, and Menlo Park City School District apply online or call 800-540-9290; for Ravenswood School District, call 650-444-0359 to reach Delma Camacho, RCSD coordinator.

Photo of Izola, an Oak Knoll School crossing guard, by Linda Hubbard (c) 2019