That’s a wrap for the 2018-19 rainfall year in Menlo Park

The rainfall calendar runs from October 1 to September 30, so today marks the beginning of the new rain season.

Last year, 23.1 inches of rain fell on Menlo Park, according to InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ, who emailed a verse he’s memorized:

“‘A haze on the far horizon…..The infinite tender sky…..The ripe rich tint of the cornfields…..And the wild geese sailing high. …..And all over the upland and lowland the charm of the golden rod…..Some of us call this autumn…..Others call it God’….This is an extract from William Herbert Carruth’s poem, ‘Each in His Own Tongue.’ He lived 1859-1924.”

Rain last fell on September 16, and InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most captured some drops on some pretty leaves.