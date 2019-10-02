Climate Reality Project comes to Menlo Park on Oct. 5

Climate Reality Leadership Corps member Harriet Harvey Horn will deliver the most current version of Al Gore’s Climate Reality presentation (as seen in the documentary “An Inconvenient Truth”) that aims to answer three key questions: Should we change? Can we change? Will we change?

She’ll also provide hope, in the form of information as to what we as individuals can do at this event which takes place on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm in the Menlo Park City Council chambers (701 Laurel St.)

The Climate Reality Project is a non-profit organization involved in education and advocacy related to climate change. The organization is a consolidation of two environmental organizations, the Alliance for Climate Protection and the Climate Project, both founded in 2006 by former U.S. Vice President Al Gore,who currently serves as chairman of the board of directors.