Hillview Middle School sixth grader writes and illustrates a children’s book

Eleven-year-old Charlotte Anthony wrote and illustrated a new children’s book, Loud. She is donating a portion of the proceeds to DonorsChoose.org to help teachers buy school supplies for their classrooms. Charlotte is a 6th grader at Hillview Middle School and a recent graduate of Oak Knoll Elementary.

In the book, the character Calliope is constantly chattering about her ideas and adventures, only to be told the same words over and over again: “Be quiet!”. Her parents, teachers and friends often see her as an interruption. But the disruptive child turns into a corporate leader. Loud explores the disconnect between the skills needed to succeed at school and at the office — and the importance of the arts in public schools.

Charlotte, who wrote the book during the summer, said that like Calliope, she, too, is a little loud. “I really like talking, and I really like being in musicals because you can be loud,” she said. “If Calliope really existed, she would be my best friend!”

She told us she’s been drawing ever since being given her first set of crayons in preschool and writing short little stores about things that interest her since entering grade school.

Her advice for other aspiring authors: “If you have an idea, just go for it!”

Loud is available on Amazon.

Photo courtesy of the author