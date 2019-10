Kids’s concert featuring Purple Fox and Heebie Jeebies set for Oct. 5

Tthis celebration of kindness and sharing performed by Purple Fox and Heebie Jeebies, features upbeat reggae tunes with catchy melodies, nostalgic horns, funky bass and sweet guitar solos.

Enjoy a fun interactive experience for young children, kids of all ages, to full grown movers and shakers on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 1:00 to 3:00 pm at the Menlo-Atherton Performing Arts Center.

Tickets are $12; available online.

Photo by Delicaye Shirley-Donnelly