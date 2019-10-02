Ryan Carrington’s art and sculptures are featured exhibit at Art Ventures Gallery in Menlo Park

Ryan Carrington’s art and sculptures showcasing patriotism are on display at Art Ventures Gallery in Menlo Park through October 27. From Grandma’s Apple Pie to an American Flag created from carpenter’s pants, suits, collared shirts and neckties, Carrington captures the spirit of grassroots Americana .

Carrington grew up in a family that values labor, hard work, and creating with one’s hands. At the heart of all his pieces lies a quiet homage to the modern-day craftsmen and tradesman. The artist’s respect for work that is unique, complicated, and sometimes forgotten, inspires him to take ordinary building materials and push these products to new limits.

His passion for honoring the process of labor leads to hours of problem-solving, experimentation, planning, math, precision, tedium, and teamwork. The result is a visual metamorphosis of unusual combinations that kindle the viewer’s admiration for the possibilities that are unlocked from exceptional attention to detail and “off-the-shelf” supplies like screws, chalk lines, plywood, copper, and brick.

By nurturing a fresh fascination of tools and materials, he provokes consideration for how we value each other in our ever-changing community.

Art Ventures Gallery is located at 888 Santa Cruz Avenue. The gallery is open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from noon to 6:00 pm, Friday and Saturday from 10:00 am – 6:00 pm, closed Sundays & Mondays. Artwork can also be seen by appointment. Please call 650-400-5325 or email [email protected]