Dinosaurs Rock! at Belle Haven branch of the Menlo Park Library on Sunday, Oct. 6

Travel back to the Jurassic at the Belle Haven branch (413 Ivy Dr.) of the Menlo Park Library on Sunday, Oct. 6 from 2:00 to 3:00 pm.

The library will transform into a paleontology museum, with 30 amazing specimens, a spectacular interactive presentation, and a fossil dig activity!

This free program is funded by the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.