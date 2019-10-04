Michele Daschbach Fast’s 7th annual memorial swim & paddle scheduled for Oct. 13

In October 2011, Michele Daschbach Fast, who grew up in Atherton, was one of the victims of a shooting that took place in a Seal Beach, CA, beauty salon. Here is the link to the post that signaled the start of what would become an annual memorial swim and paddle.

This year’s memorial swim and paddle, scheduled for Sunday, October 13, will start on the Seal Beach pier at 9:00 am. There will be an after party at the Daschbach house, 16901 South Pacific Avenue in Sunset Beach at 11:00 am.

For more information, contact Rooney Daschbach.