Remembering the Loma Prieta Earthquake 30 Years Later on Oct. 10

Tagged as: Loma Prieta earthquake, USGS free public lecture
Menlo Park, California 94025 and Atherton, California 94027
by Contributed Content on October 5, 2019
Tagged as: Loma Prieta earthquake, USGS free public lecture
Previous post: Take a Little Free Library bike tour on Oct. 12
Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!
Header graphic adapted from Menlo Oak photo by Betsy Sergeant Snow - snowfoto.com - used with permission.
Copyright © InMenlo LLC, 2009-2019. All Rights Reserved. About Us Terms of Use Privacy Policy Cookie Policy
{ 0 comments… add one now }