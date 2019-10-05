Take a Little Free Library bike tour on Oct. 12

Take a bicycle tour of some of the new Little Free Libraries in Menlo Park on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm.

The tour starts at the Main Library and ends up at the Belle Haven Branch Library.

We’ll stop along the way at a few libraries to browse and take pictures.

Light refreshments will be served.

You are welcome to join us for all or part of the tour!

The bike tour is co-sponsored by the Menlo Park Library Foundation. Special thanks to the Menlo Park Police Department.

InMenlo file photo (c) 2013