MaryLee Sunseri plays music for preschool kids on Oct. 8

Marylee Sunseri is returning to the Menlo Park Library on Tuesday, Oct. 8, from 12:30 to 1:00 pm, bringing her guitar, colorful props, wonderful songs, and audience participation, as she shares finger plays & wiggle-tunes for babies & toddlers — and their grownups.

MaryLee Sunseri has long been known as “The Little Kids Music Specialist.” Specializing in young children’s music since 1985, she’s won several national music awards including four Parents Choice Awards and two American Library Notable Children’s Recordings.