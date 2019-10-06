Spotted: Cozzolino’s pumpkins at Menlo Park Farmers Market

Tony Cozzolino brought a great assortment of pumpkins and gourds to the Menlo Park Farmers Market today. We admire their shapes, sizes, and colors!

For people heading coast side, Cozzolino pumpkins and gourds, along with Indian corn, mini hay bales and more, can be purchased at Pastorino Farms, 12391 San Mateo Road (Highway 92), Half Moon Bay.

In October, there are activities for kids at the Pastorino: hay rides, train rides, ponies, farm animals, giant slides and jumpers. On the weekend a haunted house and face painting are added.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2019