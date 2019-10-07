Funding for new Belle Haven library and community center proposed by Facebook

During a meeting of the Belle Haven Neighborhood Association on October 2, Facebook offered to fund and build a new multigenerational community center in partnership with the Neighborhood Association, which will include new facilities for seniors, youth, and a new library.

“This facility will enhance the accessibility, and quality of recreational and gatherings spaces available to community,” according to a Facebook spokesperson. “We are neighbors and this is one of the most important ways we can help community build a place to bring the community together. We believe this effort will strengthen the social fabric of our neighborhood for decades to come.”

The next steps are to engage the community in the design process and bring the offer to the City Council as early as the October 15 meeting.

Mayor Pro Tem Cecilia Taylor, who represents District One on the Menlo Park City Council emailed comments:

“I believe this Facebook Community Center proposal has the potential to rebuild relationships between the Belle Haven Community and the City of Menlo Park and to make a difference in our the quality of life.

“This is a much awaited opportunity to upgrade and expand services for our youth, our families, our seniors, and ourselves after decades of outreach by the city and input from residents.

“It is important that each and every resident has access to essential tools and resources for connection, learning, exercise, and community. This is a step forward toward a live-play community. I am hopeful about this partnership between the community, the City, and Facebook.”