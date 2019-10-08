19th annual Pancake Breakfast takes place on Oct. 12

The 19th annual Pancake Breakfast — always a family favorite — takes place on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 7:30 to 11:00 am at Menlo Park Fire District Station One, 300 Middlefield Road.
Sponsored by the Junior League of Palo Alto-Mid Peninsula and benefiting the Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation, there will be kids activities, fire truck tours and more.
Emailed Fire Chief Harold Schapelhouman: “One item I’m very excited about this year is the “Firenado” truck we picked up in Redding [following the Carr Fire].
“This will be its debut appearance, I think it sends a powerful visual message about preparedness and the actual wrath of a fire storm.”
Photo credit: Menlo Fire
