19th annual Pancake Breakfast takes place on Oct. 12



The 19th annual Pancake Breakfast — always a family favorite — takes place on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 7:30 to 11:00 am at Menlo Park Fire District Station One, 300 Middlefield Road.

Sponsored by the Junior League of Palo Alto-Mid Peninsula and benefiting the Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation, there will be kids activities, fire truck tours and more.

Emailed Fire Chief Harold Schapelhouman: “One item I’m very excited about this year is the “Firenado” truck we picked up in Redding [following the Carr Fire].

“This will be its debut appearance, I think it sends a powerful visual message about preparedness and the actual wrath of a fire storm.”

Photo credit: Menlo Fire