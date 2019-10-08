PG&E issues power outage warning due to expected high winds

Due to significantly windy weather conditions and high fire risk, PG&E has announced a possible Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) incident that is expected to affect up to 29 California counties, including San Mateo County.

Initial estimates for San Mateo County indicate impacts to customers:

· Coast-North Moss Beach/El Granada; Half Moon Bay to Santa Cruz border including Pescadero;

· Foothills region mostly west of state route 280 including Portola Valley, Woodside and the surrounding unincorporated area

Per PG&E, should it be required the power shutoff is anticipated to begin sometime on Wednesday Oct.9 (a.m.) and continue through Thursday morning, possibly longer with residents potentially without power for up to five days.

The County of San Mateo will provide public updates via its social media platforms and SMC Alert. Individual cities impacted may also provide updates specific to that jurisdiction.

Here’s a map of the potentially affected areas.

To see if your address is affected, visit www.pge.com/psps, click “Get Current Information,” then click “Check the Map.” Note: you may need to try this repeatedly due to high demand at the PG&E website.

To prepare for the PSPS, PG&E is asking customers to:

· Update contact information at pge.com/mywildfirealerts or by calling 1-866-743-6589 during normal business hours. PG&E will use this information to alert customers through automated calls, texts, and emails, when possible, prior to, and during, a Public Safety Power Shutoff.

· Plan for medical needs like medications that require refrigeration or devices that need power.

· Identify backup charging methods for phones and keep hard copies of emergency numbers.

· Build or restock your emergency kit with flashlights, fresh batteries, first aid supplies and cash.

· Consider family members who are elderly, younger children and pets. Information and tips including a safety plan checklist are available at pge.com/wildfiresafety.

More information on what to do during and after a Public Safety Power Shutoff.