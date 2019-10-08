Woodside Day of the Horse – ‘Super Heroines and Heroes’ – Oct. 11-13

Join the Woodside Horse Owners Association (WHOA!) for a celebration of our equine friends with a three days of fun and festivities at the Woodside Town Hall (2955 Woodside Rd.). This year’s theme is Super Heroines and Heroes. Enjoy a glimpse of rural America right here in Silicon Valley!

The Opening Reception and the first Woodside Art of the Horse exhibit take place on Friday, Oct. 11, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. There will be local wines, hors d’oeuvres and live music in addition to fabulous artwork at this free event.

The Progressive Trail Ride on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 11:00 and to 3:00 pm, is for experienced riders and their horses. The event is open to the public, with a registration fee starting at $75.

The free Horse Fair on Sunday, Oct. 13, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm features activities, contests, music, food and more, including rides on a horse drawn carriage, viewing a Wells Fargo Stagecoach, pony rides, and more.

To date, donations from riders and sponsors have allowed WHOA! to gift over $230,000 to several important projects including the restoration of the historic Folger Stable, the Woodside Junior Riders program, and for the maintenance of equestrian and pedestrian trails in both the Woodside Trail system and in Huddart Park.

The Woodside Horse Owners Association is an advocacy group. Its mission is to ‘preserve the fundamental role of horses in maintaining the rural character of the Town of Woodside and neighboring foothill communities, to enhance opportunities for equestrian activities, and to promote the enjoyment of horses in all their various roles’.

InMenlo file photo