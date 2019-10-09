Big Dish closed on Thursday due to Red Flag Warning

by Linda Hubbard Gulker on October 9, 2019

Stanford’s Big Dish area will be closed on Thursday, 10/10/19.  The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning due to forecasted increased winds and low humidity. Check the website for further updates.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2019

