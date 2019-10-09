Big Dish closed on Thursday due to Red Flag Warning

Stanford’s Big Dish area will be closed on Thursday, 10/10/19. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning due to forecasted increased winds and low humidity. Check the website for further updates.
Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2019
Menlo Park, California 94025 and Atherton, California 94027
