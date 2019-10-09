Daisy’s Day raises money to help sick and injured animals on the Mid-Peninsula

Daisy’s Day, a fun-filled, inspirational event with food, friendship, and community support for the animals we love is coming up this Sunday, Oct. 13. The celebration will be held at the Quadrus Conference Center on Sand Hill Road in Menlo Park from 1:00 to 4:00 pm.

Daisy’s Day is named after shelter dog Daisy (pictured), who was adopted but needed medical attention. Daisy’s companion was able to provide for her beloved dog but realized that many pet owners cannot shoulder the financial burden of unexpected veterinary care.

“After Daisy passed away, I wanted to do something to help other pets obtain vital veterinary care that their families otherwise could not afford,” said Sue Klapholz, who founded Daisy’s Day. “Several years ago, I made a donation to the Palo Alto Humane Society in honor of Daisy to start the Daisy Fund.”

The fundraiser will feature auctions, wine, and a delicious vegan lunch that featuring the Impossible Burger. Auction items include artwork, jewelry, fine wines, and others.

Proceeds from the gala help PAHS fulfill its mission of Creating Compassionate Communities by providing emergency veterinary services for pets whose owners may not have funds for life-saving intervention. Tickets are available online.

Photo of Daisy courtesy of Sue Klapholz