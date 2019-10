Silicon Valley Jazz Festival comes to Fremont Park on Oct. 12 & 13

The two-day jazz event features local school groups, Bay Area-based professional musicians and national headliner Carl Saunders (pictured). Sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of San Carlos, it will take place at Fremont Park in Menlo Park on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm and on Sunday, Oct. 13 from Noon to 5:00 pm. The complete line up is available online.