Harpsichordist Elaine Thornburgh appears at St. Bede’s on Oct. 13

On Sunday, Oct. 13 at 4:00 pm The Arts at St. Bede’s will present harpsichordist Elaine Thornburgh in a program entitled “A Suite Journey”. The program, which traces the development of the musical form known as the Suite, will include music by Johann Froberger, Louis Couperin, Elisabeth Jacquet de la Guerre, and Johann Sebastian Bach.

The program is also soliciting seasonal supporter. “I hope you will consider making a season donation of $100 or more and becoming one of our Angels, Archangels, Cherubim, or Seraphim,” emailed Music Director Kathy McGee. “You can do so at the box office on Sunday, by check mailed to the St. Bede’s office at 2650 Sand Hill Road, Menlo Park, CA 94025, or on our website at www.stbedesmenlopark.org/arts-series/.

Donors of $100 or more receive a pass good for admission for two to all of our events. Donations in excess of $100 are tax deductible.