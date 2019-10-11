Road and lane closures coming to Marsh Road and Bay Road next two weekends

Marsh Road and Bay Road will have roadway and lane closures on Saturdays from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm for the next two weekends, October 12 and 19, due to roadway maintenance.

Marsh Road between Bay Road and Bohannon Drive/Florence Street will be reduced from two lanes each direction to one lane each direction on October 10. No closures will occur on Bay Road during this portion of work.

Crews will completely close Bay Road at Marsh Road, Saturday, October 12, and detours will be in place.

Emergency vehicle access will be available at all times. Please plan for and expect delays during the work.

The City of Menlo Park is performing regular asphalt maintenance work along Marsh Road that started September 28 and is anticipated to be complete on October 19. This work is part of the City’s regular street resurfacing program, maintaining roadways throughout the City as well as adding new curb ramps, upgrading facilities to ADA standards, adjusting manhole and utility structure covers, sidewalk replacements, replacement of markings and striping, and other incidentals as