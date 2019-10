Spotted: Twins enjoying St. Raymond Pumpkin Festival

Five-year-old twins Lily and Kai took time out from the fun activities at St. Raymond Pumpkin Festival this afternoon to pose on a hay bale. The Festival continues to 9:00 pm on Friday and is open on Saturday, Oct. 12, from noon to 5:30 pm. A benefit for St. Raymond School, there’s good food and drink along with pony rides, jacob’s ladder, bungee trampoline, bounces houses, games and face painting.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2019