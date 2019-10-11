Two Menlo Park hotels ranked among best in northern California by Condé Nast Traveler

Menlo Park’s total area may be only a little over 17 square miles, but the city has two hotels that were ranked among the best in northern California.

The Rosewood Sand Hill was ranked No. 5 and the Stanford Park Hotel was ranked No 7 in Condé Nast Traveler’s annual Readers’ Choice Awards for Northern California’s top hotels in 2019. The rankings were based on the magazine’s readers votes.

The Stanford Park (pictured top) is part of the locally-owned Woodside Hotel Group. Emailed CEO Greg Alden: “We operate the Bodega Bay Lodge [#6], Stanford Park Hotel and Monterey Plaza Hotel & Spa [#13] which all earned a spot on the Top 25 Hotels in NorCal, and operate the Bernardus Lodge & Spa which made the Top 16 Resorts in NorCal.

“We are excited to see that our guests appreciate our brand of caring and thoughtful hospitality in the special settings we are fortunate to operate in.”

Photo courtesy Stanford Park Hotel