Tasty food and fun activities are hallmarks of annual pancake breakfast at Menlo Park Fire Station One

The 19th annual Pancake Breakfast was it usual success today, with fire fighters flipping both buttermilk and buckwheat pancakes, assisted by Fire Explorers and Boy Scouts serving up sausage and fruit.

Every year there seems to be more fun activities for kids, especially those eight and under. They could dress up in junior fire outfits for a photo session, climb on a variety of fire trucks, including Old Tom, and pretend they were taking part in a water rescue. There were coloring books to take home and paper fire engines to put together along with a blow up tent featuring fire prevention tips to walk through.

And every time fire fighters rappelled down the side of the tower, the watching audience became very quiet!

The pancake breakfast is sponsored by the Junior League of Palo Alto-Mid Peninsula and Menlo Tavern and benefits the Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation.