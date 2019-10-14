Learn about mountain lions in the Bay Area on Oct. 15

Meet wildlife ecologists Zara McDonald and Kevin Leempoel and learn the results of a decade of camera-trapping mountain lions and other wildlife in two studies conducted in the Bay Area. One study is the Bay Area Puma Project, a large-scale study across diverse habitats.

The other is a more localized study within Jasper Ridge Biological Preserve. Both studies address trends over the last decade in mountain lion abundance, movements, and interactions with other species. They share a goal of improving our knowledge, awareness, and coexistence with mountain lions.

The lecture takes place on Tuesday, Oct. 15, a 7:00 pm at the Portola Valley Town Center, 765 Portola Road.

Photo of mountain lion at Jasper Ridge courtesy of Stanford News Service.