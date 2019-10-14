Learn about mountain lions in the Bay Area on Oct. 15

by Linda Hubbard Gulker on October 14, 2019

Meet wildlife ecologists Zara McDonald and Kevin Leempoel and learn the results of a decade of camera-trapping mountain lions and other wildlife in two studies conducted in the Bay Area. One study is the Bay Area Puma Project, a large-scale study across diverse habitats.

The other is a more localized study within Jasper Ridge Biological Preserve. Both studies address trends over the last decade in mountain lion abundance, movements, and interactions with other species. They share a goal of improving our knowledge, awareness, and coexistence with mountain lions.

The lecture takes place on Tuesday, Oct. 15, a 7:00 pm at the Portola Valley Town Center, 765 Portola Road.

Photo of mountain lion at Jasper Ridge courtesy of Stanford News Service.

 

