Learn about the history of blues in America on Oct. 16

Learn about the history of American blues music through live performance, stories, and historical facts at the Menlo Park Library on Wednesday, Oct. 16, from 7:00 to 8:00 pm.

“The History of Blues in America” is a one-hour program led by music historian and guitarist Joey Leone, along with two guest musicians, covering the history, influence, and impact of American blues music through songs, stories, and historical facts.

Over his long career, New York native Joey Leone has toured as a sideman guitar player for many high profile artists including Etta James, The Coasters, Sam & Dave, Wilson Pickett, Chaka Khan, and many more. In addition to being a musician, he has produced commercials for companies including Clairol, USA Today, Nickelodeon, and Pontiac.

The program is primarily geared for adult audiences, but Leone says he’s found it’s also popular with teens and pre-teens who are learning to play musical instruments.

Funding support for this free event has been provided by the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.