Megan Keely appears at fundraising event for Raices on Oct. 19

Portola Valley native Megan Keely and family will kick off the book launch of It Rained Warm Bread: Moishe Moskowitz’s Story of Hope by Gloria Moskowitz-Sweet and Hope Anita Smith with a performance of songs from her new album Bloom. Gloria will do readings from her new book, which is illustrated by Lea Lyon.

Tickets are $50 per person. All proceeds will go towards Raices, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that promotes justice by providing free and low-cost legal services to underserved immigrant children, families, and refugees.

Gloria Moskowitz-Sweet relates her father’s triumphant Holocaust story through the eloquent words of award-winning poet Hope Anita Smith. Illustrated by Lea Lyon, an accomplished children’s book illustrator, this powerful novel-in-verse is a testimony of one boy’s resilience and hope during one of our darkest chapters in history. It is also a testimony to the power of standing up against hatred and cruelty.

In addition to Megan’s music and the author’s readings, the event will include wine and beer, light taco and pupusa dinner, and a silent auction

The program begins at 6:00 pm. It will take place at Runnymede Sculpture Farm, 980 Runnymede Road, Woodside.

Photo courtesy of Megan Keely