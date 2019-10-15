7th annual Michele Swim held the past weekend in memory of Michele Daschbach Fast

This past Sunday nearly $6000 was raised for the Seal Beach Animal Care Center at the 7th Michele Swim. The annual swim is organized by Rooney Daschbach in memory of his sister, Michele Daschbach Fast who died on October 12, 2011, in a shooting at a Seal Beach hair salon.

The Swim was held at the Seal Beach Pier just blocks from where the shooting took place. Family and friends gathered to remember Shell and then took to the water!

“It was a beautiful day to celebrate a beautiful person who died way too young but who will never be forgotten,” emailed Laura Daschbach Pitchford, who also supplied the photos.

Caption for second photo: Michele’s daughters, Lisa Fast and Laura Simington Fast, her son Patrick Fast; brother Mark Daschbach, sister Laura Pitchford, sister Lisa Fuerst, brother Rooney Daschbach, sister LeeLee Cusenza