Golden Thread Fairytale Players perform at Menlo Park Library on Oct. 17

When the optometrist shatters little Leila’s dream of becoming a pilot, a menagerie of mythic birds gather to help her accomplish her goal. Drawn from beloved Palestinian folktales, Leila’s Quest for Flight incorporates music, dance, and physical comedy.

This dynamic show is produced by Golden Thread Productions and is appropriate for families and children, ages 5-15. The performance will take place on Thursday, Oct. 17, from 7:00 to 8:00 pm at the Menlo Park Library.

Golden Thread Productions, founded in 1996, is the first American theatre company devoted to the Middle East.

This free event received funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.