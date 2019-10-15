Spotted: Skeletons driving a hot rod

InMenlo
by Linda Hubbard Gulker on October 15, 2019
A group of skeletons has commandeered a hot rod on Encina Ave. in Menlo Park. It appears the action has stirred up a flock of ghosts.
Photo by Robb Most (c) 2019
Halloween in Menlo Park
