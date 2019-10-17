Atherton Police Department offering Pink Patches to support fight against breast cancer

The Atherton Police Department is partnering with Bay Area Cancer Connections in the fight against breast cancer. The police department will be offering a limited-edition police department shoulder patch with proceeds benefiting the non-profit organization.

The purpose of the department’s Pink Patch is to stimulate conversation with members of the community and to encourage public awareness about the importance of early detection.

To purchase a Pink Patch for a $10 donation, come to the Atherton Police Department Dispatch Counter at 83 Ashfield Road. Donations by check, payable to Atherton POA, are preferred.

In October, you’ll see Atherton police officers wearing the same pink patches on their patrol uniforms.